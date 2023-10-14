MAC opponents will clash when the Buffalo Bulls (2-4) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Buffalo vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Buffalo 27, Bowling Green 25

Buffalo 27, Bowling Green 25 This is the first time this season Buffalo is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Bulls have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Bowling Green has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

This season, the Falcons have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Bulls have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+3.5)



Bowling Green (+3.5) Against the spread, Buffalo is 4-2-0 this year.

In 2023, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

So far in 2023 Bowling Green has two wins against the spread.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) This season, five of Buffalo's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 43.5 points.

In the Bowling Green's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 43.5.

The total for the contest of 43.5 is 3.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Buffalo (28.2 points per game) and Bowling Green (18.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 53.5 54.8 Implied Total AVG 33 31.7 34.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 44.5 48.3 Implied Total AVG 32.8 29 33.8 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

