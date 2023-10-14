Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the Buffalo Bulls and Bowling Green Falcons square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bulls. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+4.5) Over (43.5) Buffalo 27, Bowling Green 25

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 MAC Predictions

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Buffalo vs. Bowling Green? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

The Bulls have covered the spread four times in six games.

Buffalo has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 4.5-point favorites (0-1).

There have been four Bulls games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

The total for this game is 43.5, 10.7 points fewer than the average total in Buffalo games thus far this season.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 37.7% chance to win.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

When it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, Bowling Green is 2-3 against the spread.

Out of the Falcons' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Bowling Green games this season have averaged a total of 47.5 points, four more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.2 33.5 33.7 36 22.7 31 Bowling Green 18.8 28.7 22.5 26.5 17 29.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.