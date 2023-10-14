The Buffalo Bulls (2-4) meet a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Buffalo sports the 77th-ranked scoring offense this season (28.2 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst with 33.5 points allowed per game. Bowling Green ranks 11th-worst in points per game (18.8), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 89th in the FBS with 28.7 points ceded per contest.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Buffalo Bowling Green 337.2 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.5 (114th) 443.7 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (67th) 119.8 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.5 (100th) 217.3 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.0 (117th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (125th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has 1,307 pass yards for Buffalo, completing 60.8% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 69 times for 283 yards (47.2 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 16 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has been handed the ball 56 times this year and racked up 256 yards (42.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has hauled in 23 catches for 228 yards (38.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Darrell Harding Jr. has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 200 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cole Harrity's 25 receptions have turned into 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 821 yards on 75-of-130 passing with four touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has run the ball 66 times for 416 yards, with four touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 193 receiving yards (32.2 per game) on 19 catches while racking up 107 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare paces his squad with 226 receiving yards on 21 receptions with two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin has racked up 163 reciving yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

