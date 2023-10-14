Buffalo vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A matchup of MAC teams features the Buffalo Bulls (2-4) squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Buffalo vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buffalo (-4.5)
|46.5
|-210
|+175
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Buffalo (-4.5)
|47.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Buffalo has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulls have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Bowling Green has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
