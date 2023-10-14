A matchup of MAC teams features the Buffalo Bulls (2-4) squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Buffalo vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Buffalo (-4.5) 46.5 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buffalo (-4.5) 47.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Buffalo has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulls have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Bowling Green has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200

