The Buffalo Bulls (2-4) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at UB Stadium. Bowling Green is a 4.5-point underdog. The point total is 44.5.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 12th-worst in the FBS (443.7 yards allowed per game), Buffalo has had more success on offense, ranking 108th in the FBS offensively totaling 337.2 yards per game. Bowling Green has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 10th-worst with 303.5 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 354.5 total yards per contest (53rd-ranked).

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Buffalo Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Bulls' offense fail to produce, ranking -76-worst in the FBS in total yards (327.3 total yards per game). They rank 83rd on the other side of the ball (377 total yards allowed per contest).

With an average of 29.3 points per game on offense and 22.7 points allowed on defense over the last three games, the Bulls rank 105th and 85th, respectively, during that period.

Over the previous three contests, Buffalo ranks -52-worst in passing offense (189.7 passing yards per game) and -5-worst in passing defense (221.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the previous three contests, the Bulls rank -15-worst in rushing offense (137.7 rushing yards per game) and -5-worst in rushing defense (155.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their past three contests, the Bulls have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Buffalo has hit the over once.

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Bulls have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Buffalo games have hit the over on four of six occasions (66.7%).

Buffalo has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

Buffalo has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulls a 66.7% chance to win.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has racked up 1,307 yards (217.8 ypg) on 135-of-222 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has carried the ball 69 times for a team-high 283 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Mike Washington has carried the ball 56 times for 256 yards (42.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's team-leading 228 yards as a receiver have come on 23 catches (out of 33 targets) with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 200 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cole Harrity has a total of 190 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Max Michel paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 11 tackles.

Devin Grant has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 20 tackles and four interceptions so far.

