Based on our computer projection model, the Dartmouth Big Green will beat the Colgate Raiders when the two teams come together at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Colgate vs. Dartmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-0.1) 47.6 Dartmouth 25, Colgate 24

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Raiders games.

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of three of Big Green games last season hit the over.

Raiders vs. Big Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colgate 13.4 39.8 6 20 15.3 44.8 Dartmouth 22 23 29 24 15 22

