The Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) visit the Colgate Raiders (1-4) at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

It's been a tough stretch for Colgate, which ranks 12th-worst in total offense (259.2 yards per game) and 10th-worst in total defense (461.2 yards per game allowed) in 2023. From an offensive standpoint, Dartmouth is generating 22.0 points per game (79th-ranked). It ranks 30th in the FCS defensively (23.0 points surrendered per game).

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colgate vs. Dartmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Colgate vs. Dartmouth Key Statistics

Colgate Dartmouth 259.2 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.5 (120th) 461.2 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.5 (6th) 101.2 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.0 (30th) 158.0 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.5 (108th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has 565 passing yards for Colgate, completing 51.3% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Jaedon Henry has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 174 yards on the ground.

Chris Gee has carried the ball 28 times for 148 yards (29.6 per game).

Treyvhon Saunders' leads his squad with 321 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Winston Moore has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 182 yards so far this campaign.

Brady Hutchison has a total of 89 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws.

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Dylan Cadwallader has thrown for 308 yards on 66% passing while recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Nick Howard is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 280 yards, or 70.0 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Q Jones has racked up 183 yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott has registered 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 225 (56.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has two touchdowns.

Isaac Boston has caught eight passes and compiled 79 receiving yards (19.8 per game).

Painter Richards-Baker has racked up 69 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Colgate or Dartmouth gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.