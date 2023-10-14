The Columbia Lions are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Pennsylvania Quakers at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Columbia vs. Pennsylvania Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Columbia (-2.2) 37.3 Columbia 20, Pennsylvania 18

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, five Quakers games went over the point total.

Lions vs. Quakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Columbia 14.0 8.5 23.0 0.0 5.0 17.0 Pennsylvania 29.8 22.3 31.0 31.0 28.5 13.5

