Ivy League foes match up when the Columbia Lions (2-2) and the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium.

Columbia owns the 15th-best defense this season in terms of total yards (266.8 yards allowed per game), but ranks 10th-worst on offense (258.5 yards per game). Pennsylvania ranks 36th in the FCS with 29.8 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by allowing just 22.3 points per game.

Columbia vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Manhattan, New York

Manhattan, New York Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Columbia vs. Pennsylvania Key Statistics

Columbia Pennsylvania 258.5 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.3 (98th) 266.8 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.8 (8th) 156.5 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.5 (103rd) 102 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.8 (9th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell has thrown for 408 yards (102 ypg) to lead Columbia, completing 42.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to one interception this season.

Joey Giorgi has racked up 333 rushing yards on 70 carries. He's also added 44 yards (11 per game) on five catches.

Ty'son Edwards has been handed the ball 28 times this year and racked up 146 yards (36.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

JJ Jenkins' leads his squad with 180 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 12 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Bryson Canty has put up an 81-yard season so far, hauling in seven passes on three targets.

Pennsylvania Stats Leaders

Aidan Sayin has racked up 1,131 yards (282.8 yards per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jonathan Mulatu is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 125 yards, or 31.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Mulatu has also chipped in with 14 catches for 76 yards.

Jacob Cisneros has racked up 105 yards (on 16 attempts).

Jared Richardson's 219 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 14 targets with three touchdowns.

Alex Haight has put up a 210-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 18 targets.

Bryce Myers' 16 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 177 yards (44.3 ypg).

