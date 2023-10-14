In the game between the Cornell Big Red and Bucknell Bison on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Big Red to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Cornell vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cornell (-16.5) 57.9 Cornell 37, Bucknell 21

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red covered six times in 10 games with a spread last season.

The Big Red and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison are a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Bison have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Big Red vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cornell 23.5 29.3 25.0 35.0 23.0 27.3 Bucknell 18.8 39.8 23.0 35.0 12.5 47.0

