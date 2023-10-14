Cornell vs. Bucknell Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the game between the Cornell Big Red and Bucknell Bison on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Big Red to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Cornell vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Cornell (-16.5)
|57.9
|Cornell 37, Bucknell 21
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 Ivy League Predictions
Cornell Betting Info (2022)
- The Big Red covered six times in 10 games with a spread last season.
- The Big Red and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.
Bucknell Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison are a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bison have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Big Red vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cornell
|23.5
|29.3
|25.0
|35.0
|23.0
|27.3
|Bucknell
|18.8
|39.8
|23.0
|35.0
|12.5
|47.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.