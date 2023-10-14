The Cornell Big Red (2-2) visit the Bucknell Bison (1-4) at Schoellkopf Field on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Cornell is totaling 23.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 70th in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 77th, allowing 29.3 points per game. Bucknell's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 39.8 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 96th with 18.8 points per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cornell vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Cornell vs. Bucknell Key Statistics

Cornell Bucknell 377.5 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.4 (104th) 346.8 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473 (112th) 129 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.2 (124th) 248.5 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.2 (42nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 881 yards, completing 65% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns this season. He's also run for 207 yards (51.8 ypg) on 57 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 112 yards (28 per game).

Nicholas Laboy's leads his squad with 281 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Doryn Smith has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 140 yards so far this campaign.

Davon Kiser has been the target of one pass and hauled in five grabs for 140 yards, an average of 35 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker has put up 1,124 passing yards, or 224.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.9% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.8 rushing yards per game.

Rushawn Baker has carried the ball 42 times for 164 yards, with one touchdown.

Coleman Bennett is a key figure in this offense, with 160 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns and 215 receiving yards (43 per game) on 22 catches

Eric Weatherly has registered 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 284 (56.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has four touchdowns.

Damian Harris has put together a 215-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 11 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cornell or Bucknell gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.