When the Fordham Rams match up with the Stony Brook Seawolves at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Rams will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Fordham vs. Stony Brook Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-18.5) 55.6 Fordham 37, Stony Brook 19

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

The Rams are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Rams' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves have won once against the spread this season.

Two of the Seawolves' three games have gone over the point total.

Rams vs. Seawolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stony Brook 16.2 35.8 16 28.5 16.3 40.7 Fordham 34.2 25 42.7 17 25.7 33

