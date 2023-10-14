The Fordham Rams (4-2) visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-5) at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

With 16.2 points per game (22nd-worst) and 35.8 points allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Stony Brook has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year. Fordham's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FCS with 34.2 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 25 points per game, which ranks 47th.

Fordham vs. Stony Brook Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Fordham vs. Stony Brook Key Statistics

Fordham Stony Brook 426.2 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323 (95th) 379.5 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.4 (100th) 151.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118 (88th) 274.3 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205 (65th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes leads Fordham with 1,614 yards on 129-of-201 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 85 rushing yards (14.2 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Julius Loughride has rushed for 571 yards on 108 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 14 catches, totaling 122 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Jamell James has piled up 89 yards (on 11 carries).

M.J. Wright paces his team with 493 receiving yards on 36 receptions with five touchdowns.

Garrett Cody has put together a 416-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 29 targets.

Mekai Felton has racked up 305 reciving yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has 1,025 passing yards for Stony Brook, completing 52.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 200 yards on the ground.

Shakhi Carson has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 171 yards (34.2 per game).

Anthony Johnson's 349 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has registered 24 receptions and one touchdown.

Jayden Cook has caught 21 passes for 210 yards (42 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayce Freeman has been the target of 22 passes and compiled 13 receptions for 152 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per contest.

