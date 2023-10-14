The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-31.5) 55.5 - -
FanDuel Georgia (-31.5) 55.5 - -

Week 7 Odds

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 31.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this year (0-7-0).

Georgia & Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia
To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250
To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100
Vanderbilt
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

