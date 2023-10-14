LIU Post vs. Maine Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the game between the Maine Black Bears and LIU Post Pioneers on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Black Bears to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
LIU Post vs. Maine Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Maine (-8.1)
|50.0
|Maine 29, LIU Post 21
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 NEC Predictions
LIU Post Betting Info (2022)
- The Pioneers won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.
- Last season, seven Pioneers games went over the point total.
Maine Betting Info (2023)
- The Black Bears have two wins against the spread this year.
- Out of five Black Bears games so far this year, three have hit the over.
Pioneers vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Maine
|21
|31.7
|36.5
|31
|13.3
|32
|LIU Post
|15.6
|24.4
|25.5
|22
|9
|26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
