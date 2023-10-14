In the game between the Maine Black Bears and LIU Post Pioneers on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Black Bears to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

LIU Post vs. Maine Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Maine (-8.1) 50.0 Maine 29, LIU Post 21

Week 7 NEC Predictions

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

Last season, seven Pioneers games went over the point total.

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have two wins against the spread this year.

Out of five Black Bears games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Pioneers vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 21 31.7 36.5 31 13.3 32 LIU Post 15.6 24.4 25.5 22 9 26

