The Maine Black Bears (1-5) hit the road to play the LIU Post Pioneers (1-4) at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

On offense, Maine ranks 86th in the FCS with 21 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 93rd in points allowed (426.2 points allowed per contest). LIU Post's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, generating 278.6 total yards per game, which ranks 18th-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 70th with 360.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Below in this story, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to see this game on FloSports.

LIU Post vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

LIU Post vs. Maine Key Statistics

LIU Post Maine 278.6 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (58th) 360.8 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.2 (120th) 172.4 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.2 (115th) 106.2 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.7 (43rd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell has compiled 315 yards (63 ypg) while completing 52.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 88 yards with two touchdowns.

Pat Bowen is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 236 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Ethan Greenwood has racked up 31 carries and totaled 158 yards.

Davon Wells' 185 receiving yards (37 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 catches on 16 targets with one touchdown.

Owen Glascoe has totaled 93 receiving yards (18.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Aviyon Smith-Mack has racked up 61 reciving yards (12.2 ypg) this season.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has 1,288 pass yards for Maine, completing 62.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tristen Kenan, has carried the ball 78 times for 312 yards (52 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 15 passes for 118 yards.

John Gay has carried the ball 34 times for 158 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Joe Gillette's team-high 303 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 24 targets) with five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 276 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jamie Lamson has hauled in 19 grabs for 180 yards, an average of 30 yards per game.

