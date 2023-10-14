The Shriners Children's Open is in progress, and following the second round Luke List is in sixth place at -9.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards List Odds to Win: +2000

Luke List Insights

List has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

List has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

List has won one of his past five tournaments.

List has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

List hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -6 269 1 14 1 2 $2.6M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

List has three top-20 finishes in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

List made the cut in three of his past five entries in this event.

The most recent time List played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-71 course measures 7,255 yards this week, 240 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Summerlin is 7,255 yards, 95 yards shorter than the average course List has played in the past year (7,350).

List's Last Time Out

List finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

He finished in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 3.38 strokes on those 63 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, List was better than 73% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

List fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, List carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

List had more birdies or better (36) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 63 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In that most recent competition, List's par-4 performance (on 63 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.0).

List finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, List recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect List's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

