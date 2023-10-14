According to our computer model, the Marist Red Foxes will defeat the San Diego Toreros when the two teams match up at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Marist vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Marist (-2.7) 54.7 Marist 29, San Diego 26

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Red Foxes games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

In Toreros games last year, combined scoring went over the point total three times.

Red Foxes vs. Toreros 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marist 19.6 33.6 27.5 36.5 14.3 31.7 San Diego 23.2 31.6 24.3 25.3 21.5 41.0

