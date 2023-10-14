The Marist Red Foxes (2-3) take on a fellow Pioneer League foe when they visit the San Diego Toreros (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field.

Offensively, Marist ranks 93rd in the FCS with 19.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 103rd in points allowed (371.0 points allowed per contest). With 340.0 total yards per game on offense, San Diego ranks 69th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 50th, allowing 340.8 total yards per contest.

Below in this story, we give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game

Marist vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Week 7 Games

Marist vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Marist San Diego 326.8 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.0 (85th) 371.0 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (37th) 110.8 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.4 (108th) 216.0 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.6 (39th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has thrown for 973 yards, completing 52% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 58 yards (11.6 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Amin Woods has racked up 406 yards on 91 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Matt Stianche's team-high 447 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 18 targets) with four touchdowns.

Will Downes has put together a 210-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes on 10 targets.

Jake Ciolino has racked up eight grabs for 92 yards, an average of 18.4 yards per game.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Grant Sergent has thrown for 670 yards (134.0 yards per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes this season.

Isaiah Williams has run for 435 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 12 catches, totaling 104 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Re-al Mitchell has 11 receptions for 143 yards (28.6 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 11 times for 76 yards.

Ja'Seem Reed has racked up 452 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Josh Heverly has 15 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 339 yards (67.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

