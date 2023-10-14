The college football slate in Week 7, which includes the Syracuse Orange versus the Florida State Seminoles, is sure to please for fans watching from New York.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

San Diego Toreros at Marist Red Foxes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-18.5)

Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Schoellkopf Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Wildcat Stadium

Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Pennsylvania Quakers at Columbia Lions

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-6)

Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Buffalo (-3.5)

