Nick Hardy is in 26th place, with a score of -6, following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Nick Hardy is currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to pick up the win this week.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Hardy Odds to Win: +12500

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hardy has finished under par 11 times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hardy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 34 -6 270 0 18 0 0 $1M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Hardy wound up 44th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Hardy has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Hardy finished 44th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,255 yards, TPC Summerlin is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

The average course Hardy has played in the past year has been 30 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship placed him in the 43rd percentile.

Hardy shot better than 73% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.65.

Hardy recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hardy recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.9).

Hardy's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, Hardy's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.0).

Hardy ended the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hardy finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

