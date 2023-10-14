It'll be the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) versus the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) in college football play at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. USC?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 36, USC 28

Notre Dame 36, USC 28 Notre Dame has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Fighting Irish have gone 0-0 (80%).

This is the first time USC will play as an underdog this season.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +120.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (-3)



Notre Dame (-3) In seven Notre Dame games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Thus far in 2023 USC has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 60.5 points just once this season.

Every game featuring USC this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 60.5.

The total for the game of 60.5 is 25.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Notre Dame (34.1 points per game) and USC (51.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.4 52.8 51.8 Implied Total AVG 35.1 39.8 29 ATS Record 4-2-1 2-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 67.7 67.5 68 Implied Total AVG 48.7 48.8 48.5 ATS Record 2-4-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

