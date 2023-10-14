How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (1-0) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) on Saturday, with the Rangers coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Rangers attempt to hold off the Blue Jackets on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Rangers vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Rangers vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Rangers gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the NHL.
- They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.
- The 59 power-play goals the Rangers put up last season (on 245 power-play chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.
- The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|57
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|60
|72
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|42
|64
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|51.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.
- Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 26th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets had the league's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|80
|21
|53
|74
|50
|49
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|77
|11
|33
|44
|45
|31
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|79
|16
|24
|40
|40
|26
|29.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.