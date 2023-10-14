The New York Rangers (1-0) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) on Saturday, with the Rangers coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a defeat.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Rangers attempt to hold off the Blue Jackets on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the NHL.

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers put up last season (on 245 power-play chances) ranked 13th in the NHL.

The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 57 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 60 72 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 42 64 64 55 56.1% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 51.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.

Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had the league's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).

Blue Jackets Key Players