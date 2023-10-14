The New York Rangers (1-0) are lopsided favorites when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) on Saturday, October 14. The Rangers are -200 on the moneyline to win over the Blue Jackets (+165) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Rangers Moneyline Blue Jackets Moneyline Total BetMGM -200 +165 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

This is the first game as an underdog for the Blue Jackets this season.

New York has not played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Columbus has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +165.

