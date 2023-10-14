The New York Rangers (1-0) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Rangers knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-200)

Rangers (-200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers went 10-14-24 in overtime contests last season as part of an overall record of 47-22-13.

In the 31 games New York played that were decided by one goal, it had an 11-9-11 record (good for 33 points).

In the 13 games last season the Rangers scored only one goal, they went 2-9-2 (six points).

New York finished 4-7-11 in the 22 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 19 points).

The Rangers were 44-5-1 when they scored at least three goals (to register 89 points).

In the 34 games when New York scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 51 points by finishing 24-7-3.

In the 48 games last season when it outshot its opponent, New York was 28-16-4 (60 points).

The Rangers were outshot by their opponent 39 times, and went 22-7-10 (54 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 4.01 31st 15th 31.5 Shots 29.3 26th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 7th 24.08% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 75.11% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.