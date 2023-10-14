Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (1-0) and Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) square off at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers won 13 of their 22 games (59.1%) when listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter last season, New York won 62.5% of its games (5-3).
- Based on the moneyline in this game, the Rangers' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- Last season, New York and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals 37 times.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|213 (30th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|329 (31st)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (26th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|59 (21st)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers ranked 12th in the NHL last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- New York gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.
- The 59 power-play goals New York put up last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 chances.
- The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.
- New York scored eight shorthanded goals last season.
- The Rangers had the league's 13th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (81.17%).
- The Rangers won 49.1% of their faceoffs (19th in the NHL)
- New York scored on 10.6% of its shots (ninth in league).
- The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
