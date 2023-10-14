The New York Rangers (1-0) and Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) square off at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers won 13 of their 22 games (59.1%) when listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter last season, New York won 62.5% of its games (5-3).

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Rangers' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Last season, New York and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals 37 times.

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 213 (30th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 329 (31st) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers ranked 12th in the NHL last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

New York gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals New York put up last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 chances.

The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.

New York scored eight shorthanded goals last season.

The Rangers had the league's 13th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (81.17%).

The Rangers won 49.1% of their faceoffs (19th in the NHL)

New York scored on 10.6% of its shots (ninth in league).

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

