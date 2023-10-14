According to our computer model, the Fordham Rams will take down the Stony Brook Seawolves when the two teams come together at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Stony Brook vs. Fordham Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-18.5) 55.6 Fordham 37, Stony Brook 19

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves have one win against the spread this season.

Two of the Seawolves' three games have hit the over.

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.

The Rams have gone over in all of their one games with a set total.

Seawolves vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stony Brook 16.2 35.8 16.0 28.5 16.3 40.7 Fordham 34.2 25.0 42.7 17.0 25.7 33.0

