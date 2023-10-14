The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-5) and the Fordham Rams (4-2) play at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 12th-worst in the FCS (455.4 yards allowed per game), Stony Brook has had more success offensively, ranking 84th in the FCS offensively totaling 323.0 yards per game. Fordham's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FCS with 34.2 points per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 25.0 points per game, which ranks 47th.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stony Brook vs. Fordham Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Stony Brook vs. Fordham Key Statistics

Stony Brook Fordham 323.0 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.2 (9th) 455.4 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (100th) 118.0 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (57th) 205.0 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (15th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has thrown for 1,025 yards (205.0 ypg) to lead Stony Brook, completing 52.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico has 200 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Shakhi Carson has carried the ball 42 times for 171 yards (34.2 per game).

Anthony Johnson's team-high 349 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 30 targets) with one touchdown.

Jayden Cook has put up a 210-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 25 targets.

Jayce Freeman has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 13 catches for 152 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per contest.

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes leads Fordham with 1,614 yards on 129-of-201 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 85 rushing yards (14.2 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Julius Loughride is his team's leading rusher with 108 carries for 571 yards, or 95.2 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. Loughride has also chipped in with 14 catches for 122 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jamell James has racked up 89 yards (on 11 carries).

M.J. Wright's 493 receiving yards (82.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions on 40 targets with five touchdowns.

Garrett Cody has 28 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Mekai Felton's 26 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 305 yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stony Brook or Fordham gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.