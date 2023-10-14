New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Suffolk County, New York? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Northport Senior High School at Bellport Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Brookhaven, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Hampton High School at Kings Park High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Kings Park, NY
- Conference: A-5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Deer Park High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Deer Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Islip Senior High School at Lindenhurst Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Lindenhurst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Commack High School at Walt Whitman High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longwood High School at Patchogue-Medford High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Medford, NY
- Conference: AA-1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School at Hauppauge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Hauppauge, NY
- Conference: A-4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
