Based on our computer projections, the Florida State Seminoles will beat the Syracuse Orange when the two teams match up at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Syracuse vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-18.5) Over (54.5) Florida State 38, Syracuse 18

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Orange.

The Orange have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

The Orange's five games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average over/under in Syracuse games this season is 0.6 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seminoles a 91.7% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Seminoles are 3-2-0 this season.

In games it has played as 18.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 1-2.

This year, four of the Seminoles' five games have gone over the point total.

Florida State games this season have posted an average total of 53.1, which is 1.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Orange vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 42.4 21.4 52.5 15 31 26.5 Syracuse 33 19 39 13.5 21 30

