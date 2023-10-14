The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in an ACC battle.

Florida State is putting up 430.2 yards per game offensively this season (44th in the FBS), and is giving up 383.4 yards per game (84th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of points scored Syracuse ranks 41st in the FBS (33 points per game), and it is 30th on the other side of the ball (19 points allowed per game).

Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Syracuse vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Syracuse Florida State 423 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.2 (78th) 355 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.4 (40th) 174.2 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.6 (45th) 248.8 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (51st) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 12 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse this season. He has 1,277 passing yards (212.8 per game) while completing 64.6% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 368 yards (61.3 ypg) on 71 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 401 yards, or 66.8 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well. Allen has also chipped in with 20 catches for 141 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has registered 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 310 (51.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has two touchdowns.

Donovan Brown has recorded 298 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 22 receptions.

Damien Alford's 18 receptions (on 30 targets) have netted him 282 yards (47 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,188 yards (237.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 119 rushing yards on 33 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 419 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 93 yards (18.6 per game).

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 25 times for 135 yards (27 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 81 yards through the air.

Johnny Wilson's team-high 357 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 36 targets) with two touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 278 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell's 10 grabs are good enough for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

