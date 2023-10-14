Syracuse vs. Florida State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Orange will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Syracuse matchup.
Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Syracuse vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-17.5)
|56.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-17.5)
|56.5
|-1000
|+640
Syracuse vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Syracuse has won two games against the spread this season.
- Florida State has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
