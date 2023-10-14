The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Orange will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Syracuse vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-17.5) 56.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-17.5) 56.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Syracuse vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Syracuse has won two games against the spread this season.

Florida State has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.