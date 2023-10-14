The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) host the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Syracuse is a 17.5-point underdog. The over/under is 54.5 for this game.

Florida State ranks 45th in total offense (430.2 yards per game) and 84th in total defense (383.4 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Syracuse ranks 41st in the FBS (33 points per game), and it is 30th on the other side of the ball (19 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -17.5 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -900 +575

Looking to place a bet on Syracuse vs. Florida State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Syracuse Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Orange are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 303.3 yards per game (-91-worst in college football) and conceding 434.3 (ninth-worst).

The Orange are -89-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (16.7 per game) and -10-worst in points conceded (29).

Syracuse is gaining 186.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-57-worst in the nation), and giving up 283.3 per game (-83-worst).

The Orange are -59-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (116.7), and sixth-worst in rushing yards allowed (151).

The Orange are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall over their past three games.

None of Syracuse's past three contests has hit the over.

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Syracuse has not hit the over on a point total in five games with a set over/under.

Syracuse has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Syracuse has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +575 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on Syracuse to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,277 yards on 102-of-158 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 368 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 401 yards, or 66.8 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well. Allen has also chipped in with 20 catches for 141 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Umari Hatcher's 310 receiving yards (51.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 catches on 35 targets with two touchdowns.

Donovan Brown has collected 298 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 22 receptions.

Damien Alford has racked up 282 reciving yards (47 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Leon Lowery has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL and 18 tackles.

Justin Barron has 37 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.