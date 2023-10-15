Allen Lazard has a favorable matchup when his New York Jets meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles give up 247.6 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Lazard has posted 202 yards on 13 receptions with one TD, averaging 40.4 yards per game so far this season.

Lazard vs. the Eagles

Lazard vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The 247.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Eagles have scored 11 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). The Eagles' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Lazard Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Lazard has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lazard has received 13.3% of his team's 150 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He is averaging 10.1 yards per target (17th in league play), picking up 202 yards on 20 passes thrown his way.

Lazard, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 16.7% of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Lazard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/11/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

