The New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Allen Lazard find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Lazard has 13 catches (on 20 targets) for 202 yards and one score, averaging 40.4 yards per game.

Lazard has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0

