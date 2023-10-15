The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Bills vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Bills are the bet in this game. They're favored by 12.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (27.2 to 15).
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bills a 93.1% chance to win.
  • The Bills have won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60%).
  • Buffalo has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1350 or shorter.
  • This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Buffalo (-15)
    • The Bills have covered the spread three times in five games with a set spread.
    • The Giants have not covered the spread this season (0-5-0).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (44)
    • The two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game, 44.2 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 44 points.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the over/under in this game.
    • Out of the Bills' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
    • In Giants five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

    Josh Allen Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 281.4 11 24.0 3

    Tyrod Taylor Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    3 30.7 0 5.3 0

