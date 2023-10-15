Bills vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 6
The Buffalo Bills' (3-2) injury report heading into their matchup with the New York Giants (1-4) currently features eight players. The matchup starts at 8:20 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Highmark Stadium.
In their last game, the Bills lost 25-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Giants' last game was a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Dion Dawkins
|OT
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Gregory Rousseau
|DE
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Shaq Lawson
|DE
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Concussion
|Questionable
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|Out
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Matt Peart
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Ankle
|Out
|D.J. Davidson
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Out
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Shane Lemieux
|OG
|Groin
|Questionable
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Shoulder
|Out
Bills vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bills Season Insights
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 390.4 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (325.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills rank sixth in scoring defense this season (16 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 31.8 points per game.
- The Bills have the ninth-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (191.2 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 274.2 passing yards per game.
- Buffalo is averaging 116.2 rushing yards per game on offense this year (16th in NFL), and is giving up 134 rushing yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Bills have the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +6, forcing 13 turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over seven times (17th in NFL).
Bills vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Bills (-1100), Giants (+675)
- Total: 44 points
