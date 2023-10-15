The Buffalo Bills' (3-2) injury report heading into their matchup with the New York Giants (1-4) currently features eight players. The matchup starts at 8:20 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Highmark Stadium.

In their last game, the Bills lost 25-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants' last game was a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dion Dawkins OT Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Dane Jackson CB Foot Questionable Christian Benford CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Gregory Rousseau DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Shaq Lawson DE Toe Full Participation In Practice Dawson Knox TE Wrist Questionable Dalton Kincaid TE Concussion Questionable

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Questionable Daniel Jones QB Neck Out Gary Brightwell RB Ankle Questionable Matt Peart OT Shoulder Out Adoree' Jackson CB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Cordale Flott CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle Out D.J. Davidson DL Knee Questionable Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out Micah McFadden LB Ankle Questionable Darren Waller TE Groin Questionable Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Jamie Gillan P Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Deonte Banks CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Shane Lemieux OG Groin Questionable John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Out

Bills vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: NBC

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Bills Season Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 390.4 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (325.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills rank sixth in scoring defense this season (16 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 31.8 points per game.

The Bills have the ninth-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (191.2 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 274.2 passing yards per game.

Buffalo is averaging 116.2 rushing yards per game on offense this year (16th in NFL), and is giving up 134 rushing yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bills have the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +6, forcing 13 turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over seven times (17th in NFL).

Bills vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-14.5)

Bills (-14.5) Moneyline: Bills (-1100), Giants (+675)

Bills (-1100), Giants (+675) Total: 44 points

