How to Watch Bills vs. Giants Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will try to break a three-game losing streak.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: NBC
Bills Insights
- The Bills score 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per contest the Giants allow.
- The Bills rack up 390.4 yards per game, just 12.4 more than the 378 the Giants allow per contest.
- Buffalo rushes for 116.2 yards per game, 35.2 fewer than the 151.4 New York allows per contest.
- The Bills have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Bills Home Performance
- The Bills put up 35.3 points per game at home (3.5 more than their overall average), and concede 18.3 at home (2.3 more than overall).
- The Bills accumulate 417.3 yards per game at home (26.9 more than their overall average), and give up 369 at home (43.8 more than overall).
- Buffalo's average passing yards gained (312) and allowed (238) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 274.2 and 191.2, respectively.
- At home, the Bills accumulate 105.3 rushing yards per game and concede 131. That's less than they gain (116.2) and allow (134) overall.
- The Bills convert 48.6% of third downs at home (0.6% lower than their overall average), and give up 45.7% at home (7.1% higher than overall).
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Washington
|W 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Miami
|W 48-20
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
