Bookmakers project the New York Giants (1-4) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are two-touchdown underdogs in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 44.5 points.

The Bills' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Giants. As the Giants ready for this matchup against the Bills, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-14) 44.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-14) 44.5 -900 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

Buffalo vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bills vs. Giants Betting Insights

So far this season, Buffalo has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Buffalo has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

New York is winless against the spread this year.

New York has had one game (of five) hit the over this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.