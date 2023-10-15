New York Jets running back Breece Hall has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 61.2 per game.

Hall has taken 54 carries for a team-high 387 yards (77.4 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone one time. Hall also has grabbed eight passes for 59 yards (11.8 ypg).

Hall vs. the Eagles

Hall vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Eagles in the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Philadelphia this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Eagles this season.

Hall will face the NFL's best run defense this week. The Eagles concede 61.2 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled two touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Eagles' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit the rushing yards over in three of five opportunities (60.0%).

The Jets pass on 56.8% of their plays and run on 43.2%. They are 22nd in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 114 rushes this season. He's handled 54 of those carries (47.4%).

Hall has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has 16.7% of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has six carries in the red zone (31.6% of his team's 19 red zone rushes).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Hall Receiving Insights

Hall has received 8.7% of his team's 150 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 4.5 yards per target.

Having played five games this season, Hall has not had a TD reception.

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 177 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/11/2023 Week 1 10 ATT / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

