The New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles are slated to play in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Breece Hall find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Hall has taken 54 carries for a team-leading 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Hall also has eight catches for 59 yards (11.8 ypg).

Hall has one rushing TD in five games.

Breece Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0

