New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 61.2 per game.

Cook has put up 97 yards on 36 carries (19.4 ypg). Also, Cook makes his mark in the air attack with 44 receiving yards on eight catches (8.8 ypg).

Cook vs. the Eagles

Cook vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 61.2 rushing yards the Eagles give up per contest makes them the best rush defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Eagles have scored two touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Eagles' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Dalvin Cook Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has yet to hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his five opportunities this season.

The Jets have passed 56.8% of the time and run 43.2% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 31.6% of his team's 114 rushing attempts this season (36).

Cook has not found paydirt on the ground this season in five games.

He has seven red zone carries for 36.8% of the team share (his team runs on 51.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/11/2023 Week 1 13 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

