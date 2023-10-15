The New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles are slated to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dalvin Cook hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cook will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Cook has 97 yards on 36 carries (19.4 ypg).

Cook has also added eight catches for 44 yards (8.8 per game).

Cook has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0

Rep Dalvin Cook with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.