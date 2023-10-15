Will Dalvin Cook Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 6?
The New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles are slated to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dalvin Cook hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)
- Cook has 97 yards on 36 carries (19.4 ypg).
- Cook has also added eight catches for 44 yards (8.8 per game).
- Cook has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.
Dalvin Cook Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|13
|33
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|7
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|8
|18
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|5
|16
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|6
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
