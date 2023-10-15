Damien Harris will be up against the third-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills meet the New York Giants in Week 6, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Harris has totaled 93 yards on 22 carries (18.6 ypg) in the running game. He has scored one rushing TD. Harris has also reeled in two passes for 16 yards (3.2 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Harris and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harris vs. the Giants

Harris vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Giants have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Harris will play against the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense this week. The Giants allow 151.4 yards on the ground per game.

The Giants' defense is ranked 31st in the league with nine rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Bills vs Giants on Fubo!

Bills Player Previews

Damien Harris Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Harris with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has not gone over his rushing yards total in his one game played this season.

The Bills pass on 56.8% of their plays and run on 43.2%. They are third in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 22 of his team's 133 total rushing attempts this season (16.5%).

Harris has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has one touchdown this season (5.6% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

He has six red zone carries for 20.7% of the team share (his team runs on 54.7% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.