Will Daniel Bellinger cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants clash with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Bellinger has tacked on four catches for 22 yards this season. He has been targeted four times.

Having played four games this year, Bellinger has not had a TD reception.

Daniel Bellinger Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0

