Daniel Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants have a game against the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 6, Jones is averaging 176.8 passing yards per game (884 total). Other season stats include two touchdown passes, six interceptions and a 68.9% completion percentage (104-for-151), plus 38 carries for 197 yards one touchdown.

Daniel Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

Giants vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Jones 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 104 151 68.9% 884 2 6 5.9 38 197 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 15 28 104 0 2 13 43 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 26 37 321 2 1 9 59 1 Week 3 @49ers 22 32 137 0 1 2 5 0 Week 4 Seahawks 27 34 203 0 2 10 66 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 14 20 119 0 0 4 24 0

