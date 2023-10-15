Darius Slayton will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his New York Giants take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Slayton has pulled down 13 passes on 24 targets for 167 yards, averaging 33.4 yards per game.

Slayton vs. the Bills

Slayton vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 191.2 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Bills' defense ranks third in the NFL by allowing 0.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (four total passing TDs).

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Slayton Receiving Insights

Slayton has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this year.

Slayton has 14.5% of his team's target share (24 targets on 166 passing attempts).

He has 167 receiving yards on 24 targets to rank 77th in league play with 7.0 yards per target.

Having played five games this year, Slayton has not had a TD reception.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

