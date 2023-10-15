With the New York Giants squaring off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Darius Slayton a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Slayton has 167 receiving yards on 13 catches (24 targets) this season, averaging 33.4 yards per game.

Slayton, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0

