Darren Waller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Waller's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Waller has been targeted 34 times and has 23 catches for 239 yards (10.4 per reception) and zero TDs.

Darren Waller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Giants.

Giants vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Waller 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 34 23 239 90 0 10.4

Waller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0

