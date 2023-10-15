Will Darren Waller Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darren Waller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Waller's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Waller has been targeted 34 times and has 23 catches for 239 yards (10.4 per reception) and zero TDs.
Darren Waller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Giants.
Giants vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Waller 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|34
|23
|239
|90
|0
|10.4
Waller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|8
|6
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|7
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|86
|0
