Darren Waller Week 6 Preview vs. the Bills
Darren Waller has a tough matchup when his New York Giants play the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bills give up 191.2 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.
Waller's stat line shows 23 grabs for a team-leading 239 yards. He puts up 47.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 34 times.
Waller vs. the Bills
- Waller vs the Bills (since 2021): No games
- One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.
- The Bills have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.
- Buffalo has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.
- Waller will play against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills allow 191.2 passing yards per contest.
- So far this season, the Bills have conceded four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks third among NFL defenses.
Giants Player Previews
Darren Waller Receiving Props vs. the Bills
- Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)
Waller Receiving Insights
- In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Waller has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Waller has 20.5% of his team's target share (34 targets on 166 passing attempts).
- He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 7.0 yards per target (77th in NFL).
- Having played five games this season, Waller has not tallied a TD reception.
- Waller (two red zone targets) has been targeted 16.7% of the time in the red zone (12 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
Waller's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Dolphins
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|10/2/2023
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|9/21/2023
|Week 3
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
